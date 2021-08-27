Cancel
U.S. Politics

U.S. spy agencies rule out possibility the coronavirus was created as a bioweapon, say origin will stay unknown without China’s help

By Ellen Nakashima, Joel Achenbach Today at
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. intelligence community has ruled out the possibility that the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 4 million people globally was developed as a bioweapon by China, but the agencies failed to reach consensus on the virus origin, according to key takeaways from a classified report delivered to President Biden this week.

Ian Lipkin
#Intelligence Agency#Central China#Central Intelligence#Chinese#American#National Intelligence#Odni#The Washington Post#Columbia University#East Asian#Pacific Affairs#Congress#The Intelligence Council
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Fauci says new COVID variant called Mu not ‘immediate threat’ to US

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said that the new Mu variant of COVID-19 is not considered to be “an immediate threat” to the US. Federal officials are “keeping a very close eye” on the virus mutation, though its “not at all even close to being dominant” in the US, the White House chief medical advisor said.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Atlantic

China’s ‘Very Tricky Situation’

As the United States rushed to evacuate people from an Afghanistan that is once again controlled by the Taliban, China has crowed over America’s failure in nearly every conceivable way. A former high-ranking member of the People’s Liberation Army has written a jubilant op-ed. State media have published scathing editorials. Chinese officials have circulated jingoistic tweets and nationalist cartoons.
WorldInternational Business Times

North Korea Rejects China’s SinoVac COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s Why

The North Korean government has rejected roughly three million COVID-19 doses of China’s SinoVac vaccine and urged officials to send it elsewhere, the UNICEF said Wednesday. A spokesperson for UNICEF said Pyongyang officials asked the SinoVac shots to be sent to countries severely affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal. The vaccines were offered in recent weeks through the Covax initiative, which aims to help lower-income countries obtain vaccine supplies.
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

China Is Laying Climate Traps for the United States

Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, representing the United States in China-based talks this week, faces a formidable opponent: a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for nearly one-third of current global carbon dioxide emissions. China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined—and pushes the United States to compensate for its own planet-poisoning ways. This is a major challenge for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden as it seeks to promote the “Road to Glasgow,” where the United Kingdom will host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

US Intelligence Community Report on the Origins of the Novel Coronavirus Runs Cover for China

Washington DC, The US Intelligence Community on August 24 delivered a classified report to US President Joe Biden that made no conclusions about the origins of the novel coronavirus, including whether the virus was transmitted to humans naturally through an animal vector or if human transmission was the result of a laboratory mishap. The report, some of which is expected to be declassified in the coming days, is the result of an order from President Biden given in late May for the Intelligence Community to provide another, more thorough assessment of the origins of SARS-CoV-2 within 90 days. The report’s lack of conclusions prompted calls from global health experts, scientists, and politicians for a more urgent international effort to find the source of the pandemic in order to inform future pandemic preparedness. According to The Wall Street Journal, 2 senior US officials said a lack of cooperation from China, where the virus is assumed to have originated, hampered the US investigation.
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

US should require its civilian vessels to ignore China's new maritime rule

On Wednesday, China will introduce new maritime regulations governing contested areas of the East and South China Seas. These regulations have no grounding in international maritime law. In turn, the Biden administration should issue guidance that all U.S. flagged vessels readily ignore the new regulations. As reported in the South...
Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Kim orders tougher virus steps after N. Korea shuns vaccines

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to wage a tougher epidemic prevention campaign in “our style” after he turned down some foreign COVID-19 vaccines offered via the U.N.-backed immunization program. During a Politburo meeting Thursday, Kim said officials must “bear in mind that...
Posted by
Editor at Global Perspectives

US Backs Down From Confronting China Over Virus Origin

The U.S. intelligence community failed to fully resolve whether a Chinese laboratory incident was the source of Covid-19 in a declassified summary on August 27th. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued the report at President Joe Biden's request to satisfy the answer to how a virus has killed almost 5 million people worldwide. That answer was out of reach due to "missing information."

