PAWS Pet Of The Week: Akara

This beautiful, young kitty was found wandering the mean streets and was lucky enough to be rescued by a kind resident, then two cooperating rescues working together. Nikta was born in January of 2021, and she is as just sweet and loving as she is pretty. Nikta is healthy, tested negative, spayed, and up to date on her vet care. Like so many rescued cats, Nikta appears to have been abandoned to fend for herself, with no collar or chip to help her find her way home. She is now in a temporary foster home with both adults and kids, just eating up all the affection and attention she can get. Nikita loves people, and is so happy to cuddle with her foster family. She is still a kitten, playful and energetic. She might be a bit too energetic for an older cat, and as always, even with another young cat, proper introductions are always necessary to ensure a successful match. So long as you have time to play with her, Nikta would also do just fine as an only pet. She promises to be completely devoted to her forever family, so please don’t delay.