Chicago, IL

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Akara

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Akara is the Paws Pet of the Week. She’s an absolutely beautiful and extremely eager to please three-year-old lab mix. Akara would make an active companion to an adopter who will keep her on the go. She would also do best in an adults-only home with another...

chicago.cbslocal.com

