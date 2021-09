The Mercedes EQ brand has had a serious problem finding the correct amount of ambition in its first five years. Take the five cars the line revealed today: Three are high-end concepts or pre-production models representing how Mercedes will translate the top of its current line to an electric future. One, the EQB, is little more than an electric version of an existing small crossover. The fifth, however, is the car that can change that. This is the Mercedes-Benz EQE, a wholly new mid-sized sedan that represents the first electric-first mass-market option for the EQ line.