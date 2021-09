Accrington jumped up to second in League One after a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury secured John Coleman’s side a fourth win in five games. There were only three matches in the division on Saturday, with Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday among those not in action due to international call-ups, and Stanley took advantage to split the top two and sit behind the Black Cats only on goal difference. Joel Mumbongo reacted fastest to give Accrington the lead in the 15th minute, pouncing on a loose ball inside the area to fire in from six yards. And Stanley held on to that advantage to take all three points and condemn Shrewsbury to a fifth defeat in six games.