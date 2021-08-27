Cancel
Study: Local public transport will need an additional 48 billion euros by 2030

marketresearchtelecast.com
 9 days ago

According to an expert report, local transport companies in Germany will need an additional 48 billion euros by 2030 in order to achieve the EU climate targets. This money is necessary “to finance significantly more public transport, including more staff, vehicles and new concepts, nationwide,” said Lars Wagner, spokesman for the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) dpa. The numbers come from an opinion that is due to be published early next week. Previously, the Spiegel reported about it.

marketresearchtelecast.com

#European Union#Public Transport#Living Conditions#Eu#Vdv#Dpa#Co2
