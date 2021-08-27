Northwestern Football Players to Help Hungry Heroes – Join them Saturday

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – Northwestern Varsity Football players are volunteering with Hungry Heroes to serve 1st responders tomorrow, Saturday, August 28th. Everyone is welcome! BBQ plates are FREE for 1st responders and military. The public is welcome to grab a BBQ plate with a $10 donation. Also new fall/winter apparel will be available at the event that’s at Northwestern High School from 11 AM – 1:30 PM. The address is 2503 West Main Street in Rock Hill.