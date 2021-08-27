Cancel
Electrify America Just Made Finding Charging Stations Easy

By Taylor Martin
If you own an electric car, or know anything about them, you’ll know about the certain stigma of range anxiety. It’s a term folks with poor planning skills (like myself) use to criticize the limited range of an electric car. And while charging networks are expanding, they’re still not quite as robust as the tried and true gas pump. But Electrify America, home to the largest fast-charging network in the states, just made it easier than ever to find a charging station while on the go.

