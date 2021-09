Lakers free agency rumors are dying down as NBA Free Agency wanes, but there are still a bunch of Lakers rumors and news items to get to, including a list of the top remaining NBA free agent targets the Lakers could sign, including Paul Milsap, JJ Redick, DeMarcus Cousins, Wesley Matthews, Avery Bradley and Mario Chalmers. Lakers Report host Chase Senior breaks down the top Lakers free agent targets on today’s show. All of these NBA Free Agents can ball, If you want to clean uo your balls, you can with MANSCAPED. Get 20 percent and free shipping by using our link and the PROMO code: LAKERS: https://www.