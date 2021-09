Boca Raton, FL – Cheer on the FAU Owls as they play the Florida Gators on Saturday, September 4 at 7 pm at Hooters of Boca Raton. FAU fans in gameday gear or with student, employee or with alumni ID will get a “buy 6 wings, get 6 wings free” deal. The volume will be up during the game. This game day deal is available for dine in only at the Boca Raton location.