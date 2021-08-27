Cancel
Toyota suspends use of self-driving vehicle in Olympic Village after collision with Paralympic athlete

By By Clare Duffy, CNN Business
WKTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA self-driving Toyota vehicle was barely moving, but it still managed to collide with a visually-impaired athlete at the Paralympic Games, raising potential concerns about the limitations of autonomous driving technology. Toyota's CEO on Friday apologized in a video posted to YouTube after one of the company's self-driving vehicles hit...

