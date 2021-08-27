Here's how Manistee will take part in International Overdose Awareness Day

MANISTEE — Several of Manistee County's community agencies and groups are coming together to participate in the International Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday. The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the Manistee Wellness Center. There will also be a memoriam at 7 p.m. remembering the loved ones, friends, neighbors and colleagues who were lost over the years to overdose. Participants are encouraged to bring pictures of loved ones to be remembered during the flower release ceremony.