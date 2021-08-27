Speaking of Blondie, don't laugh but I think Miley Cyrus' cover of Heart of

Miley Cyrus has parted ways with longtime manager Adam Leber and joined the team at Crush Management, two sources confirm to Variety.
There, she joins a roster that includes fellow female pop luminaries Sia and Lorde as well as such veteran rock acts as Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy, all three of whom are currently on the Hella Mega stadium tour, which was rescheduled from 2020 (although Fall Out Boy had to sit out a handful of dates due to a positive Covid test on the band’s team).
Cyrus has long been comanaged by her mother, Tish Cyrus.
Earlier this year,...
Comments / 0