We decided to do a part of New River Walk near Finsbury Park on 30th August. We took the tube the tube to Finsbury Park station and walked across. We came to this park at the end of March after completing trekking on the Parkland Walk; it was rather quiet owing to the lockdown. There were quite a few people in the park on the August bank holiday. We had a picnic lunch near the flowerbeds in the centre of the park.