Volunteer firefighter dies of COVID in Georgia. ‘His heart was definitely on serving’

By Karina Mazhukhina
Idaho Statesman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Georgia volunteer firefighter died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday. Chris Clifton, who was 40 years old, served in the United States National Guard after graduating high school and worked as a welder for Kenny Mock in Newington before joining Briggs & Stratton, according to his obituary. He was also...

State
Georgia State
Covid, Obituary, Volunteer Firefighter, Briggs Stratton
Gaffney, SCWYFF4.com

2 area firefighters die, another hospitalized from COVID-19, officials say

Two Carolina fire departments are mourning the loss of firefighters who they said died, and another one battling COVID-19, according to social media posts. The Gaffney Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday that Lt. Gary Burris, an almost 19-year veteran of the department, died after a "hard-fought battle with COVID."
Lowndes County, GAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Two Georgia School Teachers Die of COVID One Day Apart

Two Georgia elementary school teachers who taught in different districts passed away from COVID-19 just one day apart, according to local media reports. Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons, two Lowndes County teachers, were both unvaccinated. They were honored by their respective schools after their deaths earlier this month. Mainor was a teacher at Hahira Elementary School for almost thirty years and was described in a Facebook post by the school as a “fun, caring, compassionate person.” Mainor died on Aug. 18 after he was taken to a hospital with breathing issues and flu-like symptoms. Kimmons died on August 19. The S.L. Mason Elementary School teacher had just celebrated her birthday when her husband, Adolphus Kimmons, said her health worsened. “Get regular check-ups, see a doctor, don’t be afraid to go to the doctor,” he was quoted as saying by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Kimmons’ husband says one of the last things she asked about was her students.
Public Healthwpde.com

'He was family' Dedicated Western NC firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19

WLOS — Western North Carolina is mourning a beloved firefighter after his battle with COVID-19. 28-year-old Garrett Presnell passed away on Tuesday. Presnell was a firefighter for the Black Mountain Fire Department and a volunteer for the Sugar Hill-Montford Cove Fire Dept. in Marion. Presnell was also the president of the McDowell Fire and Rescue Association and a member of the Buncombe County Task Force 2 USAR Team, taking part in the rescue efforts put forth after Tropical Storm Fred in Haywood County.
Gaffney, SCFOX Carolina

Gaffney Firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19, department confirms

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Gaffney City Fire Department announces that Lt. Gary Burris recently passed away after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. The fire department announced the news in a statement that they released via Facebook on Tuesday night. Burris had been with the Gaffney City Fire Department for...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

At least 4 more Georgia children have died of COVID-19

ATLANTA — At least 4 more Georgia children have died of COVID-19 in recent weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Health. On Wednesday, Channel 2 Action News reported the death of a 13-year-old boy in Floyd County who died of COVID-19, according to the coroner. Porter Helms was found not breathing after contracting the virus and died of respiratory failure.
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Kentucky firefighter dies from COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – A Kentucky firefighter and paramedic has died after contracting COVID-19. Watts-Caney Fire and Rescue posted about the death of Steve Hartley on Facebook. The department is in Breathitt County. The post said Hartley died Tuesday night. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Dallas, TXFireRescue1

Dallas firefighter dies following 'long and courageous' battle with COVID-19

DALLAS — Dallas Firefighter David Leos has died from COVID-19. The department announced the driver-engineer’s death on Thursday, noting his “long and courageous battle with COVID-19.”. Leos joined the department in 1981 and served for 40 years. He is the first active-duty firefighter in Dallas to die from the virus.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Longtime Wild Heart Ranch volunteer battling COVID

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Longtime Wild Heart Ranch volunteer Nick Cusimano is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. Wild Heart Ranch took to its Facebook page on Saturday to ask for prayers for Nick who is only 29 years old. Nick and his wife, Whitney, both volunteer with Wild Heart...
Georgia StateAthens Banner-Herald

Georgia state superintendent cites COVID-19 vaccine for saving his life

ATLANTA - State School Superintendent Richard Woods was recently hospitalized with a serious case of COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated, Woods announced Tuesday in a written statement urging Georgians to get the shot. “Though my symptoms were severe, and I did experience a breakthrough case, my doctors fully believe that...
Public HealthNorman Transcript

Family man who served country, community dies of COVID-19

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series about Oklahomans who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Family and community were everything to William “Bill” Tall Bear Sr. Before his death at age 85, Tall Bear spent his time giving people rides to health clinics, working and connecting with...

