Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 60

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Blood Diamond#Tiffany Co#Sun#Tiffany Ball#British#Twitter#Des Ti M#Elusivedlx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and the 128-Carat Tiffany Diamond Star in the Jeweler’s New Campaign

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s much-anticipated campaign for Tiffany & Co. has arrived—and it features a few notable firsts. On Monday, the American jeweler revealed its fall 2021 campaign, called “About Love,” which stars the music industry power couple. Photographed by Mason Poole, the images are the first time they’ve appeared in a campaign together. It’s also the first time the Tiffany blue Jean-Michel Basquiat painting in the background, entitled Equals Pi (1982), has been seen publicly. In the images, Beyoncé wears the iconic Tiffany Diamond—marking the first time the jewel has been featured in an advertising campaign. (She’s the first Black woman...
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z Shares What It’s Like Working With ‘Super Talented’ Wife Beyoncé

Billionaire Jay-Z is revealing what it’s like to collaborate and work with his multitalented wife Beyoncé. The couple celebrated the 18th anniversary of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club. Several stars turned out for the celebration this past weekend, including Beyoncé, Swizz Beatz, Megan Thee Stallion, Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, Van Jones, Fabolous, Victor Cruz, Lil Uzi Vert, Vic Mensa and many more.
Beauty & Fashionabc11.com

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond

Beyoncé has made fashion history as the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. The Grammy-winning performer wears the stunning piece of jewelry, which features one of the world's largest yellow diamonds, as she and her rapper husband Jay-Z become the faces of Tiffany & Co's new "About Love" campaign.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Pose for Romantic Photo Shoot

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are bringing the romance! The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share stunning photos of herself with her husband of more than a decade. In the pics, which are part of a new campaign for Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé stuns as she channels Holly Golightly, Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's character, in a black gown and the Tiffany Diamond, a 128.54 carat yellow diamond that dates back to the 1800s.
New York City, NYpapermag.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the New Faces of Tiffany

Beyoncé's September cover story for Harper's Bazaar was released this morning, but one little nugget buried in the piece is the announcement that she and husband Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co. The Bazaar Icons issue is the stuff of legends, of course. Each September they hold...
CelebritiesElle

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Her and Rumi Carter's Private Helicopter Style

Beyoncé returned to Instagram and gave her fans a generous look at not just her style but her four-year-old daughter Rumi Carter's, too. Bey shared a carousel featuring her and Rumi walking to a helicopter. Rumi wore a bold floral dress while Beyoncé paired an an Area orange top with an Anima Iris magenta mini skirt and Schiaparelli dangle earrings. Beyoncé's Instagram was captionless, of course, as Bey's outfit of the day posts typically are. The singer was styled by KJ Moody.
Celebritiessaobserver.com

THE ‘BLOOD DIAMOND’ BEYONCE’ UNKNOWINGLY PROMOTED

Beyoncé and Jay-Z surprised fans when Tiffany & Co unveiled its latest campaign, “About Love”, starring the couple. Beyonce’s Tiffany campaign is off to a rough start. The jeweler’s signature yellow Tiffany Diamond, worn by the “Formation” singer was not what she believed it to be. Posing in front of...
Beauty & FashionEssence

Beyoncé Steps Out In A Little Black Versace Dress

Put your freakum dress on. Queen Bey is kicking off her 40th birthday in style. The singer attended the 18th anniversary of Jay Z’s 40/40 Club in a jet black Versace design from the brand’s FW 2021 collection. She paired the safety pin dress (that costs $3495 if you’re feeling especially luxe) with $1395 hot pink, square toe satin pumps. Alexa, play “Freakum Dress” and then “6 Inch” by Yoncé.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Makes Fashion History As First Black Woman To Wear Iconic Tiffany Diamond In Tiffany & Co.'s 'About Love' Campaign Alongside Husband Jay-Z

They’ve been together for more than two decades, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still crazy in love. The “Halo” songstress, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, August 23, to share stunning photos of the power couple posing for Tiffany & Co.’s new “ABOUT LOVE” campaign — which, simultaneously, put their red-hot romance on full display.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Basquiat’s Close Friends and Collaborators Speak Out Against Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Tiffany’s Ad

In the last week, the art world has become obsessed with a particular shade of blue. A new Tiffany & Co. ad campaign announcing a collaboration with Jay Z and Beyoncé, foregrounding a never-before-exhibited painting by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat entitled Equals Pi, has come under heavy scrutiny by artists and curators alike. Tiffany’s now owns the portrait, rationalizing the purchase and its commercial use by emphasizing Basquiat’s affinity for the company’s statement blue color. “As you can see,” executive vice president of product and communications Alexandre Arnault told WWD at launch, “there is zero Tiffany blue in the campaign other than the painting. It’s a way to modernize Tiffany blue.”
Newport, RIHarper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Tiffany & Co diamond necklace is worth $30 million

Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co, with the jewellery label releasing the superstar couple's first campaign this week, much to the Internet's excitement. In the images, the couple poses alongside an unseen Basquiat painting, which until now had remained part of a private...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Black Enterprise

The Internet Celebrates Beyoncé’s 40th Birthday

Beyoncé turns 40 today, and social media users welcomed the newly-minted quadragenarian to the 40s club in grand fashion. The “Formation” singer is a 28x Grammy-winning diva who began her rise to fame in 1997 with Destiny’s Child. She has been unstoppable ever since. Fans and celebrities alike took to...
CelebritiesSFGate

Beyonce's 'B'Day' Turns 15: Collaborators Remember the Music, Moves and Visuals

The stakes were always high when it came to working with Beyoncé. Already a superstar and a three-time Grammy winner as a member of Destiny’s Child, with four Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s under her belt, when she went solo in 2003 with the release of “Dangerously in Love,” she set a dizzying pace right out the gate, boasting two No. 1 hits and selling over five million copies of the album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy