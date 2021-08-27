Cancel
Analog Devices completes acquisition of Maxim Integrated

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalog Devices Completes Acquisition of Maxim Integrated | Analog Devices – Analog Devices, Inc. today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. The combination further strengthens ADI’s position as a high-performance analog semiconductor company with trailing twelve-month revenue of over $9 billion, industry leading margins, and free cash flow of over $3 billion on a pro forma basis.

