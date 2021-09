If the preseason is any indication, the New England Patriots have themselves a great addition in linebacker Matt Judon. Signed to a four-year deal worth $56 million in the offseason, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound edge rusher has already demonstrated his value when he has been on the field in the preseason. He’s energetic, he’s versatile and most importantly he is all for the team, which is rubbing off on veteran players like Dont’a Hightower and younger players like Josh Uche.