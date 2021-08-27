Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Kenton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN KENTON, NORTHERN BOONE AND WESTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES THROUGH 530 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Florence. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Harrison, Edgewood, Elsmere, Cheviot, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Crescent Springs, Crestview Hills, Lakeside Park, Oakbrook, Burlington, Union, Cleves, Taylor Creek, Bridgetown and Delhi Township. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 5 and 16. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 178 and 187. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH