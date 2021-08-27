Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Carroll; Wythe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Wythe and northwestern Carroll Counties through 515 PM EDT At 454 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ivanhoe, or near Patterson. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Patterson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH