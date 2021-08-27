Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atlantic; Cumberland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Atlantic and east central Cumberland Counties through 530 PM EDT At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dorothy, or 12 miles southeast of Vineland, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vineland, Millville, Cumberland, Egg Harbor City, Weymouth, Estell Manor, Port Republic, Corbin City, Pomona, Mays Landing, English Creek, Dorothy and Mizpah. This includes the following highways Garden State Parkway between mile markers 40 and 44. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 8 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH