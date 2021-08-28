Cancel
Lil Nas X Prepares to Spread His Wings in New Teaser for 'Montero' Album: Watch

By Stephen Daw
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of his new album just a few weeks away, Lil Nas X is about ready to bust out of his cocoon. On Friday (Aug. 27), Lil Nas X shared the a new teaser for his upcoming album Montero on social media. In the new clip, four different versions of the the rapper can be seen gestating in multi-colored butterfly cocoons hanging off the vines of a fantastical purple plant. As the front cocoon begins to pulsate and a soothing acoustic guitar plays in the background, Lil Nas's voice can be heard, urging himself to break free. "Montero, wake up," the voice repeatedly says throughout the clip. "It's time."

