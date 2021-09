Even as a new statewide mask mandate takes effect, the City of Springfield says it will not play a role in enforcing the rule. A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Langfelder says because it is a state mandate, there is not a local enforcement mechanism. The city had earlier issued its own mask mandate, but aldermen voted in June to remove that from the city’s books, so a new ordinance would have to be introduced and passed to allow for local enforcement. Langfelder’s office says the mayor has no plans to reintroduce a local mandate at this time.