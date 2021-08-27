Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Daviess; Decatur; Greene; Jackson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Sullivan STORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS...HEAVY RAIN...AND SMALL HAIL Thunderstorms will continue to pop up and move slowly north across the area for the remainder of the afternoon. Any storm will be capable of producing * Wind gusts around 40 mph * Small hail * Heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding * Frequent lightning If outdoors remain weather aware and move to shelter if thunder is heard.