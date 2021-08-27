Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin, Grant, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gallatin; Grant; Owen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN GRANT, CENTRAL OWEN AND CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTIES THROUGH 530 PM EDT At 456 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Owenton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Owenton, Glencoe, Stewartsville, Elk Lake, Long Ridge, Eagle Hill, New Liberty, Twin Bridges, Needmore, Holbrook, Elmer Davis Lake, Sherman, Lawrenceville and Elliston. This includes I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 159 and 163. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH