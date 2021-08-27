Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 00:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 95 to 105 degrees below 4000 feet. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Cars
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir as evacuation flights await clearance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, completing their takeover of the country following the stunning capture of Kabul last month and the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in...
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
The Hill

Fauci says Pfizer booster shot likely approved by Sept. 20, Moderna to follow

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the Pfizer-BioNTech shot will likely be the only approved COVID-19 vaccine booster by Sept. 20, the date the Biden administration previously recommended for beginning to administer booster shots for all fully vaccinated individuals. When asked by guest host Weijia Jiang on CBS’s “Face the Nation”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy