Los Angeles County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 13:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 97 to 107 expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

