Staten Island, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Richmond by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richmond The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Todt Hill, Huguenot, The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Port Richmond, Oakwood, Tompkinsville, Annadale, New Dorp, Heartland Village, Greenridge and Grasmere. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

