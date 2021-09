Over the past year and a half, children lost virtually all sense of normalcy. Without the ability to socialize with peers in and out of school, screen time and isolation increased alongside feelings of anxiety and helplessness. A recent report by Lurie Children's Hospital shows that nearly half of Chicago parents reported reaching out to their child's primary care doctor with a mental health concern over the last six to 12 months. This is deeply troubling, but it also shows that parents are ready to equip themselves with the tools to support mental wellness for their children and themselves.