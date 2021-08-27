Ashton Elementary temporarily closed due to COVID

ASHTON – Facing an insufficient number of available staff due to increased active COVID-19 cases and related quarantine, Ashton Elementary School will be closed until Friday, Sept. 3, according to a news release from Mason County Schools.

There will be instructional packets available for parents and students to pick up on Sept. 1 at Ashton Elementary between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Meals will be available for pick up 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Parents can contact the school with any questions.

The news release further stated:

Mason County Schools are continuing to work with the Mason County Health Department to monitor COVID-19 cases not only in the school, but surrounding community. There are protocols in place that may change based on guidance from officials.

Mason County Schools encourages all families to do all they can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community, including keeping children home when they are sick, frequently washing hands, and considering whether vaccination is a viable option for your family. The Mason County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all eligible individuals be vaccinated against COVID-19.