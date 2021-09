If you’ve heard a few things about Dexter season 9 already, then you probably know that the show is moving far away from Miami. The new series (entitled Dexter: New Blood) is going to be set in the fictional New York community of Iron Lake. There are a lot of new inhabitants there, and so far as we can tell, Dexter Morgan is going to be alone. (Sure, we know that Jennifer Carpenter is returning as Deb, but that character died in the series finale.)