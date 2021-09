The back and forth between current American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his former co-star has continued in recent days after Frank Fritz's exit from the series was confirmed. The basic gist is that Fritz will not be returning to the History series, but the reason why had not been laid bare until now. After Fritz called out his former co-star for a “bullshit” statement last week, Wolfe has opted to be transparent about why there will not be a return for the former reality star.