Tim McGraw on how wife Faith Hill helped him achieve sobriety: 'She just grabbed me and hugged me'

By Julius Young
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw is opening up about how he got through the lowest moment of his life with the help of his wife, Faith Hill. The country music star, 54, recently spoke with Esquire and remembered a time when he was battling alcohol addiction where he grew fearful he was heading down a potentially devastating path. At the time, he had awakened one morning and immediately picked up the bottle.

