The Star of Netflix's Avatar The Last AIrbender is All-In On Aang

The somewhat surprise hit of the summer is Free Guy, a wholly original adventure film from 20th Century Studios that is lighting up the box office in an exclusively theatrical release. The movie has been a passion project for star and producer Ryan Reynolds, who’s been trying to get it made for years and finally got it off the ground when Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) came onboard to direct. But while Disney is now already asking for a Free Guy sequel, fans of this wildly charming and entertaining film will be happy to learn that Reynolds and Levy’s next movie is coming very soon.