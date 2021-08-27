Former clown charged with killing newborn daughter in 1991
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors in southeastern Wisconsin have charged a former professional clown with killing his newborn daughter 30 years ago. Court records show 51-year-old Ronald Schroeder of Milwaukee was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse, 30 years to the day of his 7-week-old daughter Catherine’s death. WITI-TV reports she died of what doctors said was shaken baby syndrome.www.wearegreenbay.com
