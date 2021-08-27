Colorado woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care guilty
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado woman charged with hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center was found guilty of child abuse and other charges Thursday. Carla Faith was convicted of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license. One of her employees also was convicted of 26 counts child abuse.www.denverpost.com
Comments / 0