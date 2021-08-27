Wolves' Conor Coady wins Football Ally accolade at British LGBT Awards and offers support to any footballer considering coming out
Wolves captain Conor Coady says any footballer who is LGBT+ and wants the support of a fellow professional can always rely on his allyship. Coady was speaking at Friday night's British LGBT Awards where he was named the recipient in the inaugural Football Ally category, a one-off award being made to highlight the lack of visible representation of male professional footballers who are gay or bisexual.www.skysports.com
