WATCH: San Diego Padres Fans Start Intense Brawl in Stands at MLB Game

Usually, when a fight breaks out at a game, it’s between fans of opposing teams. In this case, a few San Diego Padres fans decided that just because they’re on the same team, doesn’t mean they have to like each other. During Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, the brawling fans sat side by side before getting physical. Although the cause of the fight is unknown, it’s clear this wasn’t the result of a debate over the best batter on the team.