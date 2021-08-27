How To Make Sure the TSA PreCheck Checkmark is On Your Boarding Pass

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I received a question from a reader that I think many travelers may have at some point so it’s best to know how to deal with it instead of being inconvenienced. Michele B. wrote: “I signed up and received a global entry card and it states it’s for TSA also. I flew Delta to San Francisco last week and Delta didn’t put on my ticket that I should have pre-check. I decided to go to the TSA lane and show them my global entry card, but they won’t except it and said it has nothing to do with TSA pre-check. Have you ever heard of this and how I can use my global entry card? Thanks for any help or advice you can give.”