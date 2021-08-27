Cancel
Man’s best friend earns title

By Dee Dee Murphy
 9 days ago

These are dog days of summer, but what does that even mean? Some say it signifies hot sultry days not fit for a dog. Others suggest it’s the weather in which dogs go mad. Dog days are the most oppressive period of summer, a period of stagnation or inactivity. They are the period following the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius, which astrology connects with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck. Sirius is called the Dog Star, because it’s the chief star in the constellation Canis Major, the Big Dog.

