Hot & humid weekend with more rain in store for Columbus area

Tonight: Few pops early, mostly cloudy, warm, low 72. Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain and storms likely, high 86. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d tropical showers, high 82. It has been a very warm and sticky day again. We will see a few pop-up t-showers this evening early, with the best chances north of I-70. The storms should fall apart after sunset with temps falling to the upper 70s by midnight tonight. I expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower 70s.