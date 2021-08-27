Story Behind Photo of U.S Marine Holding a Baby at Kabul Airport
A photo of a U.S. Marine that shows him cradling a young child amid a chaotic environment at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, has gone viral. The photo, taken on Aug. 20 as thousands tried to flee the country following a Taliban takeover, shows the Marine, identified as Sgt. Matt Jaffe, sitting and holding an unidentified child. Jaffe can be seen smiling as he looks down at the baby.www.nbcsandiego.com
Comments / 0