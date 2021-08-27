Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Story Behind Photo of U.S Marine Holding a Baby at Kabul Airport

By Kerry Breen
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA photo of a U.S. Marine that shows him cradling a young child amid a chaotic environment at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, has gone viral. The photo, taken on Aug. 20 as thousands tried to flee the country following a Taliban takeover, shows the Marine, identified as Sgt. Matt Jaffe, sitting and holding an unidentified child. Jaffe can be seen smiling as he looks down at the baby.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Jaffe
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#U S Marine#Taliban#Sgt#Marine Expeditionary Unit#U S Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

First female Afghan Air Force pilot: 'Don't believe' Taliban propaganda about women's rights

The first female Air Force pilot in Afghanistan's history spoke out on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to warn others that the Taliban will "hurt women the most." "Unfortunately, my family is still there. And since I have heard what happened in Afghanistan, I cannot sleep, I cannot get my mind together, I am so in fear for their security. And, of course, it hasn't been only about me," Rahmani told "Fox & Friends."
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The Taliban Captured Helicopters. Can They Capture an Air Force?

The Afghan National Security Forces has a long record of losing track of U.S.-supplied guns and rifles. But as the Taliban gains territory following the U.S. troop withdrawal, Afghanistan could lose far more lethal weapons: combat aircraft. The Pentagon says that has not happened yet, and that the Afghan Air...
Folsom, CAcbslocal.com

U.S. Marine Sergeant From Folsom Injured In Kabul Airport Blast

A U.S. Marine Corps sergeant from Folsom was injured in the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and killed as many as 170 civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. Tyler Andrews is one of 18 other U.S. service members who were injured when the bomb was detonated by an ISIS-K member at the Kabul Airport.
MilitaryBoston 25 News

Photos: U.S. drone strike targets bombers planning attack on Kabul airport

Photos: U.S. drone strike targets bombers planning attack on Kabul airport A destroyed vehicle is seen inside a house after a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. A U.S. drone strike destroyed a vehicle carrying "multiple suicide bombers" from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi) (Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP)

Comments / 0

Community Policy