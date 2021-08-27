Eric Clapton Debuted “This Has Gotta Stop.” Yes, It’s About Vaccines.

Well, Eric Clapton is talking about vaccines again, and it remains decidedly not good. And by “talking,” we mean “singing.” Rolling Stone has details of Clapton’s new single, titled “This Has Gotta Stop,” which is about vaccines, at least in part. The song finds him singing, “This has gotta stop/ Enough is enough/ I can’t take this BS any longer” during the song’s chorus, and if you find it odd that Clapton is angry enough to write a protest anthem but not angry enough to actually use profanity — well, it gets weirder from there.