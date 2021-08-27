V.I.S.D. Covid-19 case numbers week 2

VICTORIA, Texas – As students and staff members complete their second week back at school, Victoria I.S.D. has provided an update on Covid-19 case numbers. As of Friday, Aug. 27, there are a total of 23 Covid-19 cases and 21 current positive Covid-19 cases among V.I.S.D. staff members. The school district also reported a total of 198 current positive Covid-19 cases among students, putting the total number of cases overall at 207.