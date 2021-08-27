Cancel
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Man Gets Five Years for Cocaine Trafficking

By Kate Robinson
1420 WBSM
 9 days ago
BOSTON — A New Bedford man was sentenced yesterday in federal court for cocaine trafficking after trying to buy up to 10 kilograms of the drug, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Jason Valliere, 43, was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release after pleading...

wbsm.com

