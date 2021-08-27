Letter: So much hate expressed in column

Wow — that’s all I can think to say in response to Horst Hanneken’s Aug. 22 guest column. What a sad life some must lead to have so much hate for a political party they so obviously disagree with, a party that consists of some of their neighbors and community. The same people who spent the last four years living through Donald Trump’s presidency, and as unhappy as they were, never once placed an “expletive Trump” flag at the end of their driveways or left outdated political signs up months after the election was over.