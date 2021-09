ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal prosecutors are now warning that more than a dozen people accused in the Capitol riots, including two former local law enforcement officers, do not have adequate representation at this time. This comes after the attorney representing them has been out of action for more than a week, reportedly with COVID-19. A federal court filing shows attorney John Pierce may be on a ventilator due to complications from COVID-19, though his exact diagnosis and whereabouts are in dispute. The absence of the attorney brings these cases to a standstill.