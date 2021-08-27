Mabel live at Reading Festival 2021: pure pop perfection in a hit-packed set
Mabel’s ‘Let Them Know’ is one of the biggest, ballsiest pop songs of the year. The disco banger, with its house rhythms and sparkling hooks, is the ultimate feel-good anthem – a reminder, as the lyrics succinctly put it, that “you’re that bitch.” It’s the first taste of new music we’ve had from Mabel this year, and an exciting peek at what her next chapter will sound like. It’s unsurprising, then, that it sounds even better on the Reading Festival Main Stage East, screamed back by thousands of fans.www.nme.com
