IT’S BEEN A BUSY WEEK HERE AT ARTSWATCH, with fresh stories tumbling across our desk like Olympics gymnasts doing high-speed backflips in a quest for perfect 10s. (Unfortunately, we lack video evidence of this astonishing spectacle.) The breadth and diversity of these stories has underscored that, although the coronavirus crisis of the past year and a half has had a deep effect on the world’s cultural and artistic life, it hasn’t stopped human expression. Artists have responded in an invigorating variety of ways, from digging in their heels and doing their art come hell or high water to creating entirely new ways of looking at things. In the process they’ve also helped us reassess just what “culture” means.