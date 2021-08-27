Tokyo Dining at EPCOT Has Finally Reopened

It’s no secret Walt Disney World Imagineers are hard at work transforming EPCOT’s Future World into a whole new experience. Of course, the buzz lately has been surrounding what’s going on over in EPCOT’s World Showcase portion of the Park including the new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction and new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” – both set to debut on October 1 for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. While many Future World classics are staying put, several experiences are getting an upgrade. Club Cool featuring Coca-Cola has been reimagined, along with EPCOT’s new flagship shop called “Creations” – both scheduled to open “soon”. Future World’s newest restaurant, Space 220 is scheduled to open this month with no exact date just yet. We’ve even seen EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth undergo a transformation as it prepares to become a Beacon of Magic. One of the theme Park’s projects that seems to have been placed on the back burner during COVID-19 has resurfaced in discussion as Walt Disney Imagineer, Zach Riddley provides an update for EPCOT’s first-ever coaster in its “final stages”.