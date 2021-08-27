Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 05:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs of 110 to 115 and low mostly in the 80s expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.alerts.weather.gov
