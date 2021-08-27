Cancel
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 05:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs of 110 to 115 and low mostly in the 80s expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cochise and southeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 1215 PM MST At 1152 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Parker Canyon Lake, or 18 miles southwest of Sierra Vista, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parker Canyon Lake and Lochiel. This includes Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Grant and west central Sierra Counties through 315 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermosa, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hermosa and Portions of the Aldo Leopold Wilderness. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 20:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118 The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fire may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Washington County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central East Carroll Parish, south central Washington and northwestern Issaquena Counties through 615 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Shelburn, or near Lake Providence, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Providence, Shelburn, Fitler, Grace, Glen Allan and Mayersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Forecast high temperatures are 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Baker, Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 115 to 120 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT/MST Monday to 8 PM PDT/MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 01:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96 to 104. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Forecast high temperatures are 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Baker, Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 115 to 120 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT/MST Monday to 8 PM PDT/MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures of 98 to 104 degrees. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible.
San Francisco, CAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 06:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility around 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. There have been reports of visiblities ranging 1/2 mile down to 1/8 mile. Visibilities are oscillating this morning. * WHERE...Coastal areas along North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula, Monterey Bay with potential for small patches of dense fog near the San Francisco Bay shoreline including over into the Napa Airport. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drive cautiously as you may suddenly encounter lowered visibilities while driving. Use low beams in fog.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 20:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 96 to 106 common on Monday, with warm minimum temperatures tonight of 65 to 75. * WHERE...Mountains and interior valleys of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, as well as the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA, much of Fire Weather Zone 285, including the Warner Mountains and portions of the Modoc National Forest, and the communities of Alturas, Canby, Adin, Tionesta, and Davis Creek. In South Central OR, southeastern Fire Zone 624, including the Warner Mountains, Winter Rim, portions of the Fremont Winema National Forest, and the communities of Lakeview and Valley Falls. * Wind: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
Cayuga County, NYweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

